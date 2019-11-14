Following her live TV musical debut as in ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live!, Auli’i Cravalho will show you just how far she’ll go as a bonafide TV star. The Moana star has been cast in Amazon’s new thriller series The Power opposite Leslie Mann, in Cravalho’s first major role in a scripted series since the short-lived 2018 NBC series Rise.

Cravalho has been tapped to co-star opposite Leslie Mann in The Power, Amazons’ new “global thriller drama series” based on Naomi Alderman‘s sci-fi book of the same name, Deadline reports. The 10-episode series comes from Jane Featherstone’s Sister Pictures and is adapted for the screen by Alderman, created the series and is executive producing alongside director Reed Morano. Alderman is working alongside an all-female writers’ room — a necessary staffing choice for The Power, which follows a group of teenage girls across the world who develop the power to electrocute people at will.

Here is the description via Deadline:

It’s hereditary, it’s inbuilt, and it can’t be taken away from them. Coming alive to the thrill of pure power: the ability to hurt or even kill by releasing electrical jolts from their fingertips, they rapidly learn they can awaken the Power in older women. Soon enough nearly every woman in the world can do it. And then everything is different. The subversive, multi-stranded narrative follows a series of characters including Allie, a vulnerable American foster kid who reinvents herself as a faith leader; Roxy, the daughter of a London crime boss, who revels in her new abilities; Tunde, a Nigerian journalist reporting on seismic global change; and Margot Cleary – Lopez (Mann), Mayor of Seattle; loving wife and doting mother to three kids. At least that’s what her official campaign website would tell you.

Cravalho is set to star as the daughter of Mann’s character, Jos. As Margot’s career as mayor of Seattle takes flight, “her husband Rob and daughter Jos who privately feel the effects of her success most keenly; for one of them, where previously there was conflict now comes a greater understanding, and for the other where there was love, comes hurt and betrayal,” according to Deadline.

Cravalho hasn’t had the chance yet to take the lead in a multi-episode series. She was part of a large ensemble for Rise, which also made use of her incredible singing chops, and The Little Mermaid Live! was a one-night event. But Cravalho will get to prove that she’s more than just a powerhouse vocalist with The Power, which by all accounts won’t require her to sing. It’ll be exciting to see the talented Cravalho stretch her acting chops in a more dramatic role than what the young star has done so far.