Jeffrey Dean Morgan is trading his blood-stained bat for blood-drained murder victims in The Postcard Killings, which adapts James Patterson and Liza Marklund‘s #1 New York Times bestselling thriller about a New York detective who joins an international manhunt for a serial killer who had brutally murdered his daughter and son-in-law on their honeymoon in London. And like many a nefarious serial killer, this killer has a calling card — a postcard, in fact. Watch The Postcard Killings trailer below.

The Postcard Killings Trailer

Directed by Danis Tanovic (No Man’s Land) from a script by Andrew Stern (Disconnect), Ellen Furman (The Infiltrator), Liza Marklund and Tove Alsterdal, The Postcard Killings follows New York Detective Jacob Kanon as he reels from the vicious murder of his daughter, whose blood was strangely drained from her body. As he investigates further, he discovers that she was the victim of a serial killer, who arranges his victims in strange, unexplained positions and situations, and sends a postcard warning of his next killing to a journalist at each of his planned destinations. Kanon teams up with a Scandanavian journalist (Cush Jumbo, The Good Wife) to try to stop the serial killer and bring his daughter’s killer to justice.

Also starring in The Postcard Killings are Joachim Król (The Wall), Steven Mackintosh (Rocketman), and Denis O’Hare (Dallas Buyers Club).

To be honest, the trailer looks like a pretty standard Patterson thriller, though Jeffrey Dean Morgan plays the vengeful mourning father well. The Postcard Killings has that direct-to-video vibe, but perhaps it will gain traction when it heads to theaters next month.

Here is the synopsis for The Postcard Killings:

In The Postcard Killings, Detective Jacob Kanon’s (Jeffery Dean Morgan) world is destroyed when his daughter and son-in-law are brutally murdered in London. Unable to sit idly by and do nothing, Jacob travels to London to get the answers he needs. As he learns of similar heinous murders happening across Europe – each preceded by a postcard sent to a local journalist – Jacob is in a race against time to stop the killings and find justice for his little girl.

The Postcard Killings will arrive in theaters, Digital, and On Demand on March 13, 2020.