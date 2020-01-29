Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield lead The Photograph, a romantic film that looks like it’s designed to make you swoon. Rae plays the daughter of a famed photographer, and Stanfield is a reporter with some questions for her. In the process, the two strike up a relationship. Watch the latest The Photograph trailer below, ahead of the film’s Valentine’s Day release.

The Photograph Trailer

The Photograph is billed as “a romance where a woman must learn from the secrets in her mother’s past if she is to move forward and allow herself to love and be loved,” and a “love story about forgiveness and finding the courage to seek the truth, no matter where it may lead you.” And it certainly looks to be a sweeping film that will appeal to romantics everywhere. Here’s the synopsis:

When famed photographer Christina Eames unexpectedly dies, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae Morton (Rae) hurt, angry and full of questions. When a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box is found, Mae finds herself on a journey delving into her mother’s early life and ignites a powerful, unexpected romance with a rising-star journalist, Michael Block (Stanfield).

The rest of the cast includes Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne) as Mae’s young mother Christina, Y’lan Noel (HBO’s Insecure) as Christina’s secret love, and Rob Morgan (Mudbound) as Isaac Jefferson, a New Orleans fisherman with a mysterious connection to Mae’s mother. Other cast members include Jasmine Cephas Jones, Chelsea Peretti, Lil Rel Howery, and Courtney B. Vance.

The Photograph comes from writer-director Stella Meghie (The Weekend, Jean of the Joneses) from her original screenplay. Look for it in theaters February 14.