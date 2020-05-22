Will movie theaters across the country really be open by July? That’s still the hope, although everyone has their doubts. As of now, the big movie everyone is looking at is Tenet, which Warner Bros. still hopes to open on July 17. But it’s not the only July movie with eyes on a July theatrical release. There’s also the Russell Crowe movie Unhinged, which is allegedly opening July 1. And now there’s another film to add to the list: The Outpost, an adaptation of Jake Tapper’s book of the same name. Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, and Orlando Bloom star in the film, which follows U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.

The Outpost

Fathom Events is planning to make a comeback with Screen Media’s The Outpost, a film Rod Lurie. Fathom will exclusively screen The Outpost “on approximately 500 screens, followed by a weeklong limited theatrical run starting July 3, 2020. Each screening will be accompanied by a special introduction from select cast members and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.”

This makes The Outpost the latest movie to attempt to get audiences back in theaters in July – assuming theaters actually open by then. Tenet is the big film that Hollywood is using as a litmus test, and while the latest Tenet trailer conveniently doesn’t list a release date and instead simply states that the film is simply “Coming To Theaters”, Warner Bros. still hopes for a July 17 release date. Then there’s Unhinged, a Russell Crowe thriller scheduled to open on July 1. Disney also has Mulan scheduled to open July 24. But all of this is moot if theaters are unable to open – especially theaters in Los Angeles and New York, which are two big markets that make up a large percentage of box office revenue.

The Outpost, based on a non-fiction book by Jake Tapper, “follows a tiny unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, as they battle to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.” The cast includes Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom, Jack Kesy, Taylor John Smith, Jacob Scipio, and Milo Gibson.

“As we lead into Independence Day weekend, we are honored to partner with Screen Media again, with this being the first of many first-run films on our calendar,” said Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt. “Screen Media realizes the value and importance of the theatrical experience as much as we do, so it’s a partnership we look forward to continuing.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Fathom Events to bring this heroic tale to theatrical audiences everywhere,” said David Fannon, President of Screen Media. “Independence Day is the perfect time for the country to come back to theaters and The Outpost couldn’t be a better movie for them to come and experience on the big screen.”

Tickets and a list of participating theater locations will be available here.