Charlize Theron leads the Netflix action flick The Old Guard, based on the comic book series written by Greg Rucka and illustrated by Leandro Fernandez. Theron leads a team of mercenaries with an extremely rare skill set: they can’t die, and when they’re injured, they’re able to heal quickly (you know, like Wolverine). KiKi Layne plays a new member of the team who has to learn how it’s all done from Theron and company. Watch The Old Guard trailer below.

The Old Guard Trailer

This looks fun! It certainly looks like a better-made movie than Extraction, Netflix’s last big action movie, so that’s progress. In The Old Guard, “Forever is harder than it looks. Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.”

Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Harry Melling, Van Veronica Ngo, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor star, with Gina Prince-Bythewood directing and Greg Rucka, who wrote the graphic novel, handling the script.

This trailer does a good job showcasing the premise and the action, and while the music choice is a bit off, I can overlook that. I’m always up for watching Charlize Theron kick some ass, and if we can’t get an Atomic Blonde sequel, this will do. And it was apparently intense to film, as Theron tore a tendon in her left thumb during filming and needed to undergo three different surgeries on her arm.

“Everybody kept saying, ‘This is probably serious,’ and I was like, ‘We can’t talk about that right now. We just have to keep going because what are we going to do? We have three more weeks to shoot. We’ve got to get through it,'” said Theron, because she’s a badass.

The Old Guard hits Netflix on July 10.