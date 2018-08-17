The Nun is about to jump out of the darkness and scream right into your ear-holes. And audiences are really excited – so much so that they’re going to help turn the latest Conjuring universe entry into a big hit. Early The Nun box office tracking indicates the fright film is headed to a strong opening weekend.

Are you excited about loud, clanging noises and ghoul faces rushing right at the camera? If so, you must be pumped about The Nun hitting theaters very soon. And you’re not alone – the film is tracking for a big opening weekend, proving audiences want more of The Conjuring universe in their lives. Variety reveals The Nun is headed towards a $32 million opening weekend, with some projections suggesting it could go as high as $37 million.

The Nun is yet another spin-off of The Conjuring. The film fills in the backstory of the creepy nun that appeared in The Conjuring 2. In that film, it was revealed the habit-wearing specter was actually a demon named Valak. But if that wasn’t enough backstory for you, The Nun will fill in the blanks, taking the story back to the 1950s.

So how does The Nun‘s projected opening weekend stack up against the openings of the other Conjuring films? Let’s take a look.

The Conjuring

The first entry in the franchise – James Wan’s The Conjuring – is still the best, at least in terms of quality. As far as opening weekend box office, the horror movie took in an impressive $41,855,326 when it opened in 2013.

Annabelle

Annabelle, the first Conjuring spin-off about the hideous creepy doll from the original film, gave audiences the heebie-jeebies in 2014. Its opening weekend wasn’t quite as good as The Conjuring, but it was still solid: $37,134,255.

The Conjuring 2

James Wan came back for The Conjuring 2, and the film did not disappoint. Opening weekend haul: $40,406,314.

Annabelle: Creation

Annabelle: Creation was a huge improvement over the first Annabelle film, which was kind of awful. And the box office results were about the same: $35,006,404.

If The Nun does take in between $32-37 million, it will be in line with the Annabelle films in terms of opening weekend box office. These films have modest budgets, which helps rocket them to boffo box office. Which means you can expect The Nun 2: Old Habits Die Hard to be announced any day now.

The Nun opens September 6, 2018.