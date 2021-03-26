He’s back and he sounds as fantastic as ever. After 15 long years away from Doctor Who, Christopher Eccleston is reprising his role as the Ninth Doctor in Big Finish’s new audio drama series, The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers. The audio adventures box set debuts this May, and Big Finish has released a new trailer for it, giving us a sneak peek at Eccleston slipping back into the role of our favorite time-traveling alien again. Watch (or listen) to The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers trailer below, and just imagine Eccleston is doing it all while wearing the old leather jacket.

The Ninth Doctor Adventures Ravagers Trailer

It’s been 16 years since Eccleston first put on the leather jacket and told us to “Run,” but he’s finally returned to Doctor Who, albeit in audio form only. Still, it’s a big win for fans of the BBC sci-fi series, who expected him to never return after his public falling-out with the higher-ups of the show, though Eccleston has always expressed a fondness for Doctor Who itself. And that affection is in full display in the trailer for The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers, which previews the three new “adventures” featuring Eccleston as the Ninth Doctor, all written by Nicholas Briggs.

Eccleston has a lightness and energy to his voice that he rarely displayed while portraying his TV version of the Doctor — it’s almost a little disconcerting. But other Doctor Who actors who have reprised their role in Big Finish audio dramas have had similar problems getting back into the groove — David Tennant just sounds a little off (more Crowley than Tenth Doctor) while performing in the audio adventures. But Ravagers also takes place early in the Ninth Doctor’s run, either before the events of his debut episode “Rose,” or somewhere in between, which would explain why he sounds a little younger. Still, kudos to Eccleston for making himself sound so young and dynamic, which is perhaps part of his plan to play the part “differently.”

Here are the synopses for the three new audio stories in The Ninth Doctor Adventures: Ravagers, which is available for pre-order now:

1.1 Sphere of Freedom

On the Sphere of Freedom, the Doctor is about to shut down an evil Immersive Games business empire. He’s assisted by a valiant galley chef called Nova. But his plan spectacularly fails… And who exactly is Audrey?

1.2 Cataclysm

Nova is dislocated in time while the Time Eddies are out of control. Meanwhile, the Doctor is about to face the end of the universe. Or is that just the Battle of Waterloo?

1.3 Food Fight

The TARDIS is starting to get a little crowded! Audrey finds herself haunted by a ghostly Doctor.