It’s Pope Season! Not only do we have The Two Popes arriving on Netflix this month, we also have The New Pope headed to HBO a month later. That’s enough popes for everyone, I think. The New Pope is the second season of The Young Pope, in which Jude Law wore sunglasess, smoked cigarettes, and also became the leader of the Catholic Church. This new season has a new pope (thus the title), played by John Malkovich. But Law’s pope isn’t out of the picture just yet. Watch The New Pope trailer below.

The New Pope Trailer

Well, this looks like it’s all sorts of fun. We have neon crosses, an “overdose of scandals”, and John Malkovich using an untraceable accent that has him pronouncing “pope” as “po-ope“. The New Pope “picks up where “The Young Pope” left off, with Jude Law’s Lenny Belardo, known as Pope Pius XIII, in a coma. Following an unpredictable and mysterious turn of events, Secretary of State Voiello (Silvio Orlando) succeeds in having Sir John Brannox (John Malkovich), a charming and sophisticated moderate English aristocrat, placed on the papal throne, adopting the name John Paul III. The new pope seems ideal, but he conceals secrets and has a certain fragility, and Voiello immediately understands that it will not be easy to replace the charismatic Pius XIII. Hanging between life and death, Lenny Belardo has become a Saint, with thousands now idolizing him, fueling the contrast between fundamentalisms. Meanwhile, the Church is under attack from external threats and scandals striking the symbols of Christianity and risking irreversibly devastating the hierarchies. As always, however, in the Vatican, nothing is what it seems. Good and evil proceed arm-in-arm towards history, and to reach the showdown, we must wait for the events to take their course.”

All nine episodes of the new season are directed by Paolo Sorrentino. The cast includes Javier Cámara, Cécile de France, Ludivine Sagnier and Maurizio Lombardi. New cast for the series are Henry Goodman, Ulrich Thomsen, Mark Ivanir, Yuliya Snigir and Massimo Ghini. Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson guest star.

I got a kick out of The Young Pope, but I think this new season looks even better, mostly because I love the idea of Law and Malkovich going head-t0-head and hamming it up. The New Pope premieres on HBO January 13.