Movie theaters will probably be back open by September…right? IFC Films sure thinks so, which is why they’ve just set a September 18 theatrical release date for The Nest, a drama starring Jude Law and Carrie Coon. IFC is no stranger to releasing titles to VOD, so the fact that they’re aiming for this theatrical release means that they have a lot of faith in the film. And that they also have a lot of faith in movie theaters being up and running again soon.

“We’re looking forward to releasing The Nest in theaters this fall as [director] Sean Durkin continues to prove what a masterful filmmaker he is, delivering career-best performances from Jude Law and Carrie Coon,” said Arianna Bocco, EVP of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films. Most movie theaters remain closed at the moment, but pretty much everyone is hoping they’ll be back in business by the summer. And if that doesn’t happen, maybe the fall will be the next best bet.

In The Nest “charismatic entrepreneur Rory (Jude Law), relocates his wife Allison (Carrie Coon) and their children Sam and Ben from suburban America to his native England with ambitious dreams of profiting from booming 1980’s London. While Rory thrives chasing lofty deals in the city, Allison and the kids struggle to adapt. Once a businesswoman in her own right, Allison finds herself idle and resuming the role of housewife in a run-down mansion they can’t afford to furnish. As the eerie isolation of their new home drives the family further apart, and the promise of a lucrative new beginning starts to unravel, Rory and Allison have to face the unwelcome truths lying beneath the surface of their marriage.”

Our own Ben Pearson caught The Nest at Sundance, and was impressed with what he saw, calling it a “smoldering drama,” writing: