You’ll have another chance to find the rainbow connection with the upcoming theatrical rerelease of the beloved The Muppet Movie. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Jim Henson’s first Muppets feature film, The Muppet Movie is returning to theaters across America for a limited time this summer.

Fathom Events is teaming up with the Jim Henson Company and Universal Pictures to screen the The Muppet Movie in theaters across the U.S. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 and Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The film will play at 12:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. local time each of those days in more than 700 movie theaters nationwide.

“The Muppet Movie is a cinematic treasure, a delightful film that may have been made 40 years ago but is truly timeless, thanks both to its iconic characters and to its always-stirring theme of following your dreams and believing in your own abilities,” said Tom Lucas, Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations. “This film’s return to the big screen is very well deserved and we are happy to work with The Jim Henson Company and Universal Pictures to give it a proper nationwide re-release.”

Released in 1979, The Muppet Movie was Henson’s first feature film centered around his iconic characters from the hugely successful 1970s sketch-comedy series The Muppet Show. The movie was a massive box office hit and earned an Oscar nod for the film’s iconic theme song “The Rainbow Connection,” and would go on to spawn seven sequels.

As beloved as the film is, I sadly haven’t seen it yet. But for those needing a refresher before they see it in theaters again, here is the synopsis for The Muppet Movie:

After Kermit the Frog decides to pursue a movie career, he starts his cross-country trip from Florida to California. Along the way, he meets and befriends Fozzie Bear, Miss Piggy, Gonzo and rock musicians Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. When Kermit is offered a job by Doc Hopper (Charles Durning) to advertise the fried frog legs at his restaurant chain, Kermit turns Hopper down. However, Hopper refuses to relent and pursues Kermit and his companions to a final showdown.

Tickets are available for the 40th-anniversary screening of The Muppet Movie at the Fathom Events website and at participating theater box offices. You can also visit the Fathom Events website and search for theater locations by zip code to find where it’s playing near you.