If you’re a fan of Netflix’s docu-series The Toys That Made Us, you might be interested to know that it’s getting a spin-off. That show is called The Movies That Made Us, which will use the same format as Toys but focus on the world of film. Specifically: films from the ’80s, at least for the first season. More on The Movies That Made Us below.

The Movies That Made Us wants to tap into the same sort of fuzzy nostalgia as its predecessor The Toys That Made Us, and it’s likely to succeed. The idea for the show was actually revealed back in July, but now we have more details. Season 1 is going to be very ’80s-heavy, with episodes focusing on Die Hard, Ghostbusters, Dirty Dancing, and Home Alone (which is technically a ’90s movie, but still fits into that ’80s mold since it arrived in 1990).

Movies comes from Toys creator Brian Volk-Weiss, who spoke to Den of Geek about the upcoming spin-off. “For Home Alone, we wanted a comedy. That was one thing,” said Volk-Weiss. “We really wanted to do a holiday movie. This show is coming out right around Thanksgiving and we really wanted a holiday vibe. Die Hard obviously is also, to a certain extent, a holiday film.”

Volk-Weiss wanted to bring in people involved with the specific movies for interviews, but not everyone agreed. “In the toy world, you largely had all these people who changed culture, who kind of no one cared about,” he said. “So they were dying to talk to us. Bruce Willis has been talking about Die Hard for 30 years. So, we didn’t get Bruce Willis. We tried, we didn’t get him.” Volk-Weiss also tried to get Bill Murray for the Ghostbusters episode, but Murray didn’t bite. His fellow Ghostbuster Dan Akroyd did, though – as did director Ivan Reitman.

I’m sure this project will be fun, but I can’t help but wish the series was diving into different movies. Don’t get me wrong – I love Die Hard and Ghostbusters, but there’s already been so much said about those movies. It would be a little cooler to focus on films that don’t get as much love in these sort of programs. Perhaps season 2 – should there be one – will dive into different titles.

There’s no official release date yet for The Movies That Made Us, but it’s set to premiere before the year is over.