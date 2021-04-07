The Mosquito Coast is a novel by Paul Theroux that was previously adapted into a film starring Harrison Ford. Now it’s getting another adaptation for Apple TV+, with Justin Theroux set to star. As you might notice, Theroux shares a last name with the book’s author – and that’s because he’s Paul Theroux’s nephew, which is some fun trivia you can store away in your brain right now and bring it up at your next cocktail party. In The Mosquito Coast, an inventor uproots his family and takes them on the run from the US government. Watch the latest The Mosquito Coast trailer below.

The Mosquito Coast Trailer

I’m pretty sure there have already been several trailers for The Mosquito Coast, but I guess one more won’t hurt! In The Mosquito Coast, “A brilliant rebel (Justin Theroux) and his wife (Melissa George) take their family on the run to protect them, but end up exposing them to more danger than ever. At every turn of their adventure, they encounter increasing threats and intensifying moral choices from which there’s no turning back.” If the title of this series seems familiar to you, it’s because it was previously adapted into a Peter Weir movie in 1986 starring Harrison Ford.

This new version stars Justin Theroux, nephew of Mosquito Coast author Paul Theroux. The cast also includes Melissa George, Gabriel Bateman, Logan Polish, and Kimberly Elise. Neil Cross created the TV adaptation, with Rupert Wyatt directing the first two episodes and serving as executive producer alongside author Paul Theroux, star Justin Theroux, and Edward L. McDonnell. Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen and Bob Bookman also serve as executive producers for Veritas Entertainment Group. Cross developed the series with Tom Bissell.

“I think he just wants everything off his back and by proxy, his family’s too,” Justin Theroux said of his character. “We probably saw elements of this guy a lot during the pandemic, when everyone fled New York and wanted to buy a place upstate. He’s the one that takes it just that much further. I think he’s slightly embittered by not being recognized. Maybe that’s just his ego. The way his life has treated him makes him go, ‘That’s it, we’re striking out. We’re going to cross the border and throw a grenade over our shoulder, because America is done.'”

Theroux also weighed in on starring in an adaptation of his uncle’s work, saying: “When this [series] came along, it was kind of a dream gig, but it’s a bizarre character. It’s not an easy character. Not for me, but just for people [watching].”

The Mosquito Coast arrives on Apple TV+ on April 30.