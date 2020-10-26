George Clooney‘s new Netflix movie The Midnight Sky is dropping its full trailer later this week. But first, here’s an enigmatic little teaser that gives absolutely nothing away, but does put Clooney’s name in big letters. It’s the teasiest of teasers – 43 seconds of footage that essentially winks at the audience and says, “Check back with us later!” In the film, Clooney plays a scientist trying to stop a group of astronauts from returning to Earth because of a global catastrophe. Watch The Midnight Sky teaser below.

The Midnight Sky Teaser

Netflix has a bunch of big titles headed our way this winter. There’s David Fincher’s Mank, there’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, featuring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman (in his final role), and then there’s The Midnight Sky, directed by and starring George Clooney. The post-apocalyptic film follows “Augustine (George Clooney), a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.” The cast also features David Oyelowo, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir, and Tiffany Boone, and was adapted from the book Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. The book synopsis gives us a bit more insight into what to expect:

Augustine, a brilliant, aging astronomer, is consumed by the stars. For years he has lived in remote outposts, studying the sky for evidence of how the universe began. At his latest posting, in a research center in the Arctic, news of a catastrophic event arrives. The scientists are forced to evacuate, but Augustine stubbornly refuses to abandon his work. Shortly after the others have gone, Augustine discovers a mysterious child, Iris, and realizes that the airwaves have gone silent. They are alone. At the same time, Mission Specialist Sullivan is aboard the Aether on its return flight from Jupiter. The astronauts are the first human beings to delve this deep into space, and Sully has made peace with the sacrifices required of her: a daughter left behind, a marriage ended. So far the journey has been a success. But when Mission Control falls inexplicably silent, Sully and her crewmates are forced to wonder if they will ever get home.

There’s no official release date at the moment – we just know that the flick will arrive on Netflix in December. And I’m guessing we’ll know the official date very soon, because the full Midnight Sky trailer arrives Tuesday, likely bringing that date along with more footage.