On Friday, we reported that Warner Bros. had no plans to halt production on The Matrix 4. What a difference a weekend makes. Today we have word that The Matrix 4 production is indeed being shut down for the time being, joining a growing list of titles that have ground to a halt in the wake of fears of the coronavirus (aka COVID-19).

Deadline is reporting that production on The Matrix 4 has shut down in Berlin. Filming will pick up again at a later date, although we don’t know when. On Friday, Warner Bros. was saying upcoming titles like The Batman and Matrix 4 would continue on, even as studios like Disney were shutting things down for the time being.

However, that didn’t last long. Word came soon that The Batman was shutting down for two weeks. And earlier today, another Warner Bros. production, Fantastic Beasts 3, was halted production as well. It seemed inevitable that Matrix 4 would follow suit – and here we are. No cast or crew members have tested positive for the virus, and this is a precautionary decision.

The Matrix 4 is being directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-wrote the script with David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon. Original franchise cast members Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith are all set to return, with new cast members including Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. There’s still no word if original series star Laurence Fishburne is coming back, and rumor has it that Abdul-Mateen is playing a younger version of Fishburne’s character Morpheus. Beyond that, plot details remain a secret.

The Matrix 4 is set for a May 21, 2021 release date. For more up-to-date info on how the coronavirus is affecting Hollywood and beyond, keep an eye on this constantly-updated post. I have a feeling there’s still news to come, and who the heck knows how this is all going to end.