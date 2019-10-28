Disney+ has a lot to offer subscribers, but perhaps their most buzz-worthy title is The Mandalorian, a live-action series set in the Star Wars universe. Separated entirely from the soon-to-concluded Skywalker Saga, The Mandalorian follows a bounty hunter on the outskirts of the galaxy. Pedro Pascal leads the series, which features episodes directed by Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Deborah Chow and more. Watch a new The Mandalorian trailer below.

The Mandalorian Trailer

As much as I’ve enjoyed the new Star Wars movies (and I have!), I’m ready for new stories in this universe. There are whole galaxies out there, and I’m ready to move beyond the Skywalker Saga and see what’s going on elsewhere. Enter The Mandalorian, an ambitious new series for Disney+. The series is set five years after the fall of the Empire in Return of the Jedi and twenty-five years before the rise of the First Order in The Force Awakens. The story follows “the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

Pedro Pascal is the titular character, leading a cast that includes Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Bill Burr, Omid Abtahi, Taika Waititi, and Werner Herzog. The series was created by Jon Favreau, who also co-wrote. Favreau doesn’t direct any episodes, though. Instead, he’s assembled an impressive directorial team: Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

Disney+ clearly has high hopes for the show, and they’ve already gone ahead and greenlit a second season. “I’m trying to evoke the aesthetics of not just the original trilogy but the first film,” Favreau said of the series.”Not just the first film but the first act of the first film. What was it like on Tatooine? What was going on in that cantina? That has fascinated me since I was a child, and I love the idea of the darker, freakier side of Star Wars, the Mad Max aspect of Star Wars.”

The Mandalorian will launch with Disney+ on November 12. Unlike most original streaming content, the series will be rolled out on a weekly basis rather than all at once, so you’ll have to wait to binge.