In the recently-aired season 2, episode two of The Mandalorian, “Chapter Ten: The Passenger,” Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and the Child crash land on a mysterious, deserted ice planet. An ice planet that was teased in the trailer for The Mandalorian season 2, and which sent the minds of Star Wars fans’ racing: was it Ilum, the future location of the Starkiller Base in Star Wars: The Force Awakens? Or was it yet another familiar ice planet? The answer was hidden in the episode itself, and while it is in fact an ice planet that has appeared onscreen before, it may not be the one you expect.

Spoilers for The Mandalorian, season 2, episode 2, “Chapter Ten: The Passenger” follow.

Leading up to the premiere of The Mandalorian season 2, there was a lot of speculating involving the identity of the unknown ice planet that appeared in the trailers. Din Djarin and the Child finally land (or crash land) on that world in “Chapter 10: The Passenger,” but their time on the planet seems to go by without actually revealing where they were — unless you know Aurebesh, the written language of the Star Wars universe.

A user on the Star Wars Leaks subreddit (via CBR) translated the display screen on Din’s spaceship, the Razor Crest, which identified the ice planet as Maldo Kreis in Aurebesh. Does that name sound familiar? That’s because Maldo Kreis is the same planet that Din traveled to in the very first episode of The Mandalorian, as he hunted down a Mythrol with a bounty on its head.

A few fans may be disappointed to learn that the ice planet in “The Passenger” is Maldo Kreis and not Ilum, but that may be for the best — it keeps The Mandalorian contained within its small corner of the universe, disconnected from the larger Star Wars Skywalker Saga, apart from the Child’s ties to the Jedi. Making the ice planet Ilum may have felt too much like an effort to shoehorn in a reference to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and this way, the show maintains that feeling of being the wild west of the Star Wars galaxy.

The Mandalorian is created by Jon Favreau, and stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. New episodes air every Friday on Disney+.