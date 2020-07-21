Long ago, the world lived without means to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender without buying the Blu-rays or moving outside of the U.S. Then, everything changed when the beloved Nickelodeon series dropped on Netflix. When Avatar: The Last Airbender came to the streaming giant in May, it quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular titles, bringing both confusion over the resurgence of this kid’s “cartoon” and a wave of new fans who finally saw what all the fuss was about. So it was only a matter of time before Netflix brought the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, to its service.

Netflix announced on Twitter that The Legend of Korra is coming to the streaming service on August 14, 2020 for U.S. subscribers. The debut of The Legend of Korra on Netflix comes three months after Avatar: The Last Airbender hit U.S. Netflix and immediately became the streamer’s top-viewed title, holding the top spot for weeks. All four seasons of The Legend of Korra will be available to watch on U.S. Netflix.

She’s the avatar, you’ve gotta deal with it. The Legend of Korra is coming to Netflix on August 14th in the US. pic.twitter.com/r16aGudm7s — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 21, 2020

Created by Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, The Legend of Korra picks up 70 years after the events of the original series, following the adventures of the new Avatar, a waterbender named Korra. A bullish teenage girl who was sheltered for much of her childhood, Korra finds herself out of her depth as the fated mediator of the new world of advanced technology and growing social unrest.

The Legend of Korra is a divisive series, to say the least. Konietzko and DiMartino went out of their way to set The Legend of Korra apart from the original series, taking inspiration from 1920s steampunk aesthetic to show the natural evolution of technology that could take place in 70 years. And where Avatar: The Last Airbender followed a simple, but effective, hero’s journey and a battle against one lone evil empire, the villains are much more morally gray and abundant in Korra, with the writers using each season to introduce a new villain representing a different political evil. But this alienated fans looking for the same heart and strong storytelling of the original. While Korra was wildly ambitious, it more often made missteps and narrative fumbles, resulting in uneven storytelling and frustrating character arcs. It didn’t help that Nickelodeon’s unpredictable renewals at the end of each season prevented the writers from planning a multi-season arc, with Korra limited to one-season arcs and one-season Big Bads. It was messy, but there is a lot to love in Korra, as I’m sure plenty of new Avatar: The Last Airbender fans will discover this August.