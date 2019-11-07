Maybe Vanessa Hudgens accidentally signed her soul away in a contract with Netflix that requires her to star in at least one cheesy Christmas movie per year. Or maybe we’ve got ourselves a new Queen of Christmas who just wants to spend her holidays frolicking with handsome foreign men, one of which may be displaced in time. Whatever the case, more power to her. As the aforementioned time-displaced British knight says in Hudgens’ new Netflix Christmas movie The Knight Before Christmas, maybe she is a witch. Watch The Knight Before Christmas trailer below.

The Knight Before Christmas

Vanessa Hudgens stars as Brooke, a modern-day science teacher who doesn’t believe in love or time travel. Luckily, both fall right in her lap when she runs into a medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) with her car after he is magically transported to the present day by an evil sorceress. She takes him to the hospital, he impresses her by riding a horse, and voila, it’s love. It’s a cheesy time-travel love story that we’ve seen before (Kate and Leopold shout-out!) but that cheese factor is magnified by the Christmas setting. What do time travel and medieval knights have to do with Christmas? Nothing except it makes for a cute title pun! And doesn’t Vanessa Hudgens look cute in her infinite assortment of winter hats?

With The Knight Before Christmas and The Princess Switch 2, Hudgens is quickly becoming the Queen of Netflix movies with surprisingly high concepts. I don’t know if this movie will end up in Hudgens also becoming royalty, but long may she reign.

Monika Mitchell directs a script by Cara Russell. The Knight Before Christmas also stars Emmanuelle Chriqui, Harry Jarvis, Mimi Gianopulos, and Ella Kenion.

Here is the synopsis for The Knight Before Christmas:

After a magical sorceress transports medieval knight Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse) to present-day Ohio during the holiday season, he befriends Brooke (Vanessa Hudgens), a clever and kind science teacher who’s been disillusioned by love. Brooke helps Sir Cole navigate the modern world and helps him discover how to fulfill his mysterious one true quest — the only act that will return him home. But as he and Brooke grow closer, Sir Cole begins to wonder just how much he wants to return to his old life. Directed by Monika Mitchell (THE CHRISTMAS CONTRACT, ROYAL NEW YEAR’S EVE) and also starring Emmanuelle Chriqui, Isabelle Franca, Ella Kenion, and Jean-Michel Le Gal, THE KNIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS is a cozy holiday romance about learning to let yourself believe in magic again.

The Knight Before Christmas premieres on Netflix on November 21, 2019.