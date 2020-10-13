Abe Applebaum used to be a big shot. Or, at least, as big of a big shot as a kid detective could be. When he was younger, he set up his own mini-detective agency and solved mini-mysteries, to much acclaim. Now, however, he’s a bored, sad-sack adult, pining for his days of youthful glory. He’s still a detective, albeit a less enthusiastic one, working lame, easy-to-solve cases. And then a real mystery falls into his lap. Watch The Kid Detective trailer below.

The Kid Detective Trailer

In Kid Detective, “A once-celebrated kid detective, now 31, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bout of self-pity. Until a naïve client brings him his first ‘adult’ case – to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.” This sounds somewhat similar to the criminally underseen Mystery Team, albeit with a darker edge.

Adam Brody is the former kid detective, and I’ll confess right now that I’m not up-to-date on the work of Mr. Adam Brody. I only really know him from a memorable supporting turn in Thank You For Smoking, and, more recently, his scene-stealing work in the excellent Ready or Not. He definitely has that “I’m hiding my crushing misery with dry humor” thing down pat, so this seems like a good role for him.

In addition to Brody, the Kid Detective cast includes Sophie Nélisse, Tzi Ma, Wendy Crewson, and Sarah Sutherland. Evan Morgan (The Dirties) writes and directs the pic. Brody told EW that his character in Kid Detective is a “self-absorbed and somewhat pathetic sleuth.” He added: “He’s obviously stunted. There’s unexamined trauma there. In detective stories there are archetypes. There’s the sleuth, the boozy sleuth, the down-on-his-luck sleuth, but then there’s also [Abe].”

The Kid Detective played at TIFF this year – sort of. It was part of the Industry Selects titles – movies that would have played at certain venues if TIFF had the festival run normally this year. But the coronavirus caused the fest to be mostly virtual, and I don’t remember hearing much buzz about this flick while the festival was ongoing. And there are zero reviews of it over at Rotten Tomatoes, even though there are a few reviews of the film floating around the web. Make of that what you will!

The Kid Detective is apparently opening in theaters on October 16, 2020 – which is this Friday. I have a hard time buying that, just as I have a hard time understanding why this small-ish film isn’t going to VOD at a time like this.