Looks like we’ll be able to see The Invisible Man earlier than expected. Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have moved the Leigh Whannell-directed remake up two weeks, from March 2020 to February. Elisabeth Moss stars in the new take on the story, which reimagines the novel by H.G. Wells from a whole new perspective.

Get ready clap eyes on The Invisible Man a little earlier than expected. The horror film has moved from March 13, 2020, to February 28, 2020, which isn’t a huge change but does indicate the production is moving along swimmingly. The new Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, Aldis Hodge, and Oliver Jackson-Cohen as the Invisible Man himself.

In The Invisible Man, “Cecilia (Moss) receives the news of her abusive ex-boyfriend’s suicide. She begins to rebuild her life for the better. However, her sense of reality is put into question when she begins to suspect her deceased lover is not actually dead.”

As you may recall, at one point Universal was planning on rebooting all of their classic monsters as part of a shared cinematic universe under the Dark Universe banner. That plan immediately hit a roadblock when The Mummy, starring Tom Cruise, disappointed pretty much everyone. At first, Universal seemed poised to keep things moving with a Bride of Frankenstein remake, but that project was shut down during pre-production, and plans for the Dark Universe were abandoned.

Now, Universal hopes to remake their classic horror films with a different approach. As The Wrap put it: “Universal plans to still make projects based on these characters and the Universal monsters’ legacy. These films will also be rooted in horror and will carry no budget, genre or rating restrictions, with no expectation for the films to be part of a shared universe.”

Honestly, that’s the best possible approach, and I hope things go well this time. I definitely have high hopes for The Invisible Man, primarily because of director Leigh Whannell’s involvement. Whannell has been writing for the horror genre for years – he wrote the original Saw, as well as Insidious and more. Whannell made his feature directorial debut with Insidious: Chapter 3, which was fine. He followed it up with the fantastic sci-fi/action/horror film Upgrade. I have faith that he’ll deliver something cool here.