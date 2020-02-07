A new trailer for The Invisible Man is here, and it looks intense as hell. Like the first trailer, there’s a sense that the marketing is maybe giving too much away here, but even so, it’s effective. In this new take on the classic tale, Elisabeth Moss plays a woman who escapes from her abusive boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). Or so she thinks. Even though her ex is soon presumed dead by suicide, Moss suspects he might be lurking around…unseen.

The Invisible Man Trailer

Every new piece of footage from The Invisible Man looks better and better. Rather than tell the same story that’s been told, and re-told, again and again, writer-director Leigh Whannell has opted for something different. And I love it. In The Invisible Man, Elisabeth Moss is Cecilia Kass, a woman trapped in “a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist.” One night, Cecilia escapes, Sleeping With The Enemy–style, and goes into hiding with the help of her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge,) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But Cecilia’s troubles are far from over:

“When Cecilia’s abusive ex commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.”

Again: I’m slightly concerned that these trailers are giving far too much away. There’s a particularly great scene here involving a spilled can of paint that would’ve been fantastic had it remained unspoiled. But I have faith in Leigh Whannell, and the director has already commented on Twitter that despite what these trailers suggest, there’s a lot more to The Invisible Man than meets the eye.

The Invisible Man marks Universal’s follow-up attempt to rekindle their classic monsters after their Dark Universe fizzled with The Mummy. This approach is far more exciting – rather than worrying about a big shared action universe, they’re instead taking things one film at a time, with a more personal touch. Which is what they should’ve done to begin with.

The Invisible Man opens February 28.