Is Al Pacino in the midst of a comeback? I hope so. The acclaimed actor will appear in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman later this year, and now he’s about to join the Amazon series The Hunt. The show, which hails from executive producer Jordan Peele, focuses on a team of Nazi hunters in 1977 New York City who discover hundreds of secret Nazis are attempting to create a Fourth Reich in the United States.

Deadline broke the news about Pacino joining The Hunt, and I’m all-in. The Jordan Peele-produced series also stars Logan Lerman, and was created by David Weil. The 10-episode season “follows a diverse band of Nazi Hunters living in 1977 New York City. The Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high ranking Nazi officials are living among us and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans.”

Lerman plays “Jonah Heidelbaum, who, when his grandmother is slain by a mysterious intruder in their apartment, sets out to track the culprit — only to find himself swept up in the mysterious organization known as The Hunt, a group of justice-seeking individuals dedicated to rooting out the Nazi murderers living in the U.S. under assumed identities.” Pacino is playing a Nazi hunter who takes Lerman’s character under his wing.

This sounds like it could be incredible. It also sounds a bit like Ira Levin’s The Boys from Brazil, in which a Nazi hunter discovers that a group of Nazis are trying to clone Hitler (the book was adapted into a movie in 1978, starring Gregory Peck and Laurence Olivier). And while The Hunt is set in 1977, it’s probably safe to assume that the series, with its themes of white supremacists attempting to gain power in America, will draw parallels to our current turbulent times.

Pacino has never really gone away. He’s worked steadily in the 2000s, but his roles mostly consist of indie parts, somewhat terrible direct-to-video thrillers, or HBO movies. But with this year’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood and The Irishman, and now The Hunt, it looks like he’s staging a bit of a comeback in higher-profile gigs, and that’s exciting.

There’s no word on when we might see The Hunt, but Amazon gave it a straight-to-series 10-episode order in May 2018.