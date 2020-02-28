Who is hunting whom in the new international trailer for The Hunt? The controversial Blumhouse thriller that was pulled from release, then put back, has a new trailer with a big twist at the center. We all know the premise of this polarizing satirical horror movie: a group of “elites” hunt down “deplorables” as part of a demented game. But not if Betty Gilpin‘s character has anything to say about it. Watch the new international The Hunt trailer below.

The Hunt Trailer

The Hunt follows a group of strangers who wake up in a clearing with no memory of how they got there. But they soon discover that they’re the prey in a sick hunting game hosted by a bunch of elites led by Hilary Swank‘s mysterious woman. But, based on the new trailer, the group don’t spend the entire time running. Gilpin’s character is more than who she appears to be, and soon turns the tides of the game back on the elites. She cuts a bloody swath through the game, and eventually makes her way to Swank’s character for an intense face-off.

Written by Damon Lindelof and his fellow Watchmen collaborator Nick Cuse, The Hunt is directed by Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah, The Leftovers). Jason Blum produces for his Blumhouse Productions alongside Lindelof. The Hunt also stars Ike Barinholtz and Emma Roberts.

Here is the synopsis for The Hunt:

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose… The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a bunch of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

The Hunt will now open on March 13, 2020.