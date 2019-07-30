The trailer for The Hunt played in theaters before Crawl, yet Blumhouse made the odd decision to hold it back from online release. Why? You’d have to ask them. But the trailer is here now, giving more viewers a chance to get a look at the new thriller where a group of unlucky humans is being hunted for sport. GLOW‘s Betty Gilpin leads the cast and gets to kick a bunch of ass. Watch The Hunt trailer below.

The Hunt Trailer

The Hunt isn’t a Purge sequel, but it almost looks like it could be. It also boasts a pretty impressive writer: Damon Lindelof, creator of The Leftovers and the upcoming Watchmen TV series. Lindelof co-wrote The Hunt with Nick Cuse, while Compliance filmmaker Craig Zobel directs. In The Hunt, “Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen…for a very specific purpose …The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a bunch of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.”

There’s a lot of potential here. While movies about rich jerks hunting humans are nothing new – there’s even a Jean-Claude Van Damme movie about this: Hard Target – but I like the set-up here. I also like that Betty Gilpin, so great on GLOW, is front and center here, beating the shit out of people. Gilpin stars along with Ike Barinholtz, Emma Roberts, Glenn Howerton, Amy Madigan, and Hilary Swank.

The Hunt is another relatively low-budget affair from the folks at Blumhouse, which means it’s likely to take in a huge haul if word-of-mouth is good. And if that happens, I wouldn’t be surprised if they turn this into a franchise.

The Hunt opens on September 27, 2019.