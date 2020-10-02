Mike Flanagan‘s highly anticipated follow-up to his hit horror series The Haunting of Hill House premieres on Netflix next week. Until then, we can ring in October with a sneak peek at the opening credits sequence of the upcoming The Haunting of Bly Manor. Watch the creepy The Haunting of Bly Manor opening credits below.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Opening Credits

One week to go. Until then, enjoy our perfectly splendid opening titles. pic.twitter.com/2wxdka3ZmU — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) October 2, 2020

Inspired by Henry James’ 1898 horror novella The Turn of the Screw, The Haunting of Bly Manor takes place in the titular Bly Manor, the country house that a newly hired governess becomes convinced is haunted. In The Haunting of Bly Manor, Hill House breakout Victoria Pedretti plays governess Dani Clayton, who arrives to look after an orphaned brother and sister, and begins to have strange experiences at their house. The Haunting of Bly Manor is a loose adaptation of James’ story, but will pay plenty of homage to the influential writer, titling each episode of the season after a Henry James story.

The opening sequence doesn’t do much to tease the story of The Haunting of Bly Manor, though the images of the oil paintings of the characters slowly fading into wrinkled, faceless versions of themselves is pretty eerie. Several Hill House veterans return to star in Bly Manor, including Henry Thomas (Hugh), Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Luke), Kate Siegel (Theo) and Catherine Parker (Poppy), all of whom play entirely new roles. Newcomer T’Nia Miller also joins the fray as a woman who realizes that she’s having someone else’s dreams.

Creator Mike Flanagan confirms that there won’t be any nods to the critically acclaimed first season in this second season of his horror anthology series. “We tied up all of those [Hill House] threads exactly how they should be. I don’t really see a need to revisit those characters, even in cameos,” Flanagan said.

Here is the synopsis for The Haunting of Bly Manor:

After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.

The Haunting of Bly Manor premieres on Netflix on October 9, 2020.