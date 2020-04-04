BOO!!!!! Now that I have your attention, would you like to watch a trailer for The Haunted? If not, too bad, we’re doing it anyway. This horror movie has a woman working a nightshift at a spooky house, which is a surefire recipe for what I like to call the spookies. Things go bump in the night, there are lots of shadows, and more than a few flashlights get used. Watch The Haunted trailer below!

The Haunted Trailer

Hey, have you ever been alone in a house of secrets? If so, you’ll love The Haunted, because those very words pop-up on the screen during the trailer. This indie horror flick from writer-director David Holroyd has a young woman stumbling around in the dark, getting spooked by quick glimpses of otherwordly beings, and even fooling around with an Ouija board. What could possibly go wrong? Probably a lot. Here’s the synopsis:

Arriving at an isolated house for her first nightshift, young carer Emily is left alone to face a terrifying vengeful spirit in this disturbingly clever, psychological horror.

Let’s examine some of the things that happen in The Haunted trailer, shall we?

Our heroine Emily spots a spooky old painting. And, like any normal person, she decides to reach out and touch the painting – specifically the image of some dude in a top hat. Big mistake, Emily. Doing this makes a ghost fly by in the background. Eeek!

Emily gallops around the house in the dark, flashlight at the ready. I’m guessing this is during a scene where the power goes out. Otherwise, she’s being a silly goose not turning the lights on. The house is haunted, Emily. Turn on a lamp!

It’s important to get some rest when ghosts and ghouls are afoot.

Emily finds an old cassette player. What tape is in there? You guessed it – the original motion picture soundtrack for Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls.

I know lots of people would look at using an Ouija board in a creepy old house as a bad idea. But let me tell you: this is exactly what I would do if I were in a haunted house.

What’s scarier than a skeleton? A skeleton…with hair.

These terrors and more await you when The Haunted arrives on May 22.