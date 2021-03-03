Regé-Jean Page will have to compete for his newfound heartthrob status with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the Russo brothers’ spy thriller The Gray Man. The Bridgerton breakout star has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix film, which is said to be the most expensive in the streamer’s history. And Netflix is not skimping on the film’s star-studded cast, bringing Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard on board the Gray Man cast as well.

Deadline reports that Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, and Alfre Woodward have joined the starry The Gray Man cast, which is led by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and also includes Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Julia Butters and veteran Indian actor Dhanush. Production for The Gray Man is starting in two weeks in Los Angeles.

No character details were revealed for the three new cast members, but considering Page’s physique and leading-man charm, it’s likely we’ll see him as another spy who could go toe-to-toe with Gosling’s title character, a freelance assassin named Court Gentry who is hunted across the globe by his former CIA cohort Lloyd Hansen (Evans).

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who co-wrote the script which got a recent polish by their Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, The Grey Man is adapted from the novel by Mark Greaney, and sets up a “deadly duel between killers as a freelance assassin and former CIA operative named Court Gentry (Gosling) is hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Evans), a former cohort of Gentry’s at the CIA.”

When the film was first announced, Anthony Russo said, “The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors, who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do. For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.”

It’s the latest film to come out of the Russo brothers’ partnership with Netflix through their production banner AGBO, which has produced such hits (with middling critical reception) as Extraction. And like Extraction, The Gray Man has the potential for the Russo brothers to do their favorite thing and turn it into a cinematic universe, as the novel is the first in a series with eight sequels. But considering the overwhelmingly bad critical reception to Cherry, the Russo brothers’ first feature film after Avengers: Endgame, maybe better not.

But the star power for The Gray Man cannot be denied, with a combo of rising and established stars rounding out the cast. We’ll see if it makes The Gray Man a success.