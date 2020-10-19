The Gorge! It’s a new movie from Zach Dean, writer of a movie no one has even seen yet – The Tomorrow War, and while there is next to no info about this latest from Dean, I am legally obligated to write about it. What is The Gorge, you ask? Why, it’s a “high-action, genre-bending love story,” at least according to the source of the news. Is that enough for you? No? Well…uh…keep reading, I guess.

THR has the scoop on The Gorge, a new spec script from writer Zach Dean that’s being turned into a movie by Skydance. The deal for the script was somewhere in “the high-six figure range,” implying both that Skydance really likes it, and that they’re happy with The Tomorrow War, the other Dean movie they’re distributing. The Tomorrow War, for those who don’t know, is a new sci-fi thriller starring Chris Pratt, Betty Gilpin, and J.K. Simmons. It was originally supposed to open this Christmas but got pushed to July 23, 2021, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Details on The Gorge are extremely vague. All anyone is saying is that the film is “a high-action, genre-bending love story about two young people, who despite the corrupt and lethal world they operate in, find a soulmate in each other during a dangerous assignment.” That sounds all well and good, but I have to ask: what does this have to do with a gorge? Will the characters be jumping a gorge on a skateboard, like in that famous episode of The Simpsons? And if not, why not? I want answers. Or are we talking about a metaphorical gorge in this case? If so, no thank you! I want a real gorge up in this joint, not some flimsy idea that’s meant to represent a gorge.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger are producing The Gorge for Skydance. Dean will also produce, along with will Adam Kolbrenner, a producer on The Tomorrow War and the upcoming Free Guy.

Dean’s other credits include Deadfall, which I haven’t seen, and 24 Hours to Live, which I have. And let’s just say I didn’t love it (in fact, it was kind of bad). But the fact that Dean sold both The Tomorrow War and now The Gorge as spec scripts strongly suggests he’s a writer people are taking notice of, so here’s hoping The Gorge will turn out to be something worth seeing – ditto The Tomorrow War.