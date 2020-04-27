Goonies never say die — at least, not on Josh Gad‘s watch. The Frozen II actor and longtime fan of the ’80s classic is hosting a long-awaited The Goonies reunion, with the original cast members, including Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, and Corey Feldman, joining for a special lockdown reunion.

35 years after the mop-topped teens searched for buried treasure in the 1985 classic, the Goonies are getting back together. The Goonies cast members Sean Astin, who played the young leader of the troublemaking group Mikey, as well as Josh Brolin (Brand), Kerri Green (Andy), Corey Feldman (Mouth), Ke Huy Quan (Data), Martha Plimpton (Stef) and Jeff Cohen (Chunk), are reuniting in a virtual meet-up hosted by Gad that will be held in support of The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, which supports coronavirus responders and those affected by the pandemic.

“There is one movie that defines my childhood. One movie that defines my personality. One movie that defines me,” Gad wrote in the caption of his Instagram video, which showed him speaking virtually with Astin, who starts to recreate Mikey’s famous “Goonies never say die” speech. It’s only a taste of what’s to come for the reunion, which will be broadcast on Gad’s YouTube page at at 9 A.M. PST/12 P.M. EST today.

This is the first-ever onscreen reunion of The Goonies cast (the cast did a special Empire Magazine photoshoot in 2015), with opportunities for the cast to hang out exceedingly rare with several of them out of the acting business. Quan is now a stunt choreographer, while Cohen is the founding partner of his own law firm. Brolin’s career is the most prolific of the Goonies alums, of course, but Astin, Plimpton, and Feldman are still doing good work — Astin starred in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and recently made a mini comeback with a fan-favorite Stranger Things performance, Plimpton earned an Emmy nod for Raising Hope in 2011, and Feldman recently released a controversial documentary about alleged Hollywood abuses.