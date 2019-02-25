The DC film universe over at Warner Bros. is in a constant state of flux, and it’s safe to say that the original plan for a series of interconnected films has gone out the window. The Snyderverse, as it was unofficially known, is dead, and DC and WB are now more focused on getting individual films right rather than emulating the Marvel model.

So where does that leave the superheroes that were already set up in Zack Snyder’s films? Both Aquaman and Wonder Woman have gone on to their own successful films. Henry Cavill’s Superman is presumed gone. Ben Affleck is no longer Batman. And be honest: we all knew the Cyborg movie would never happen. But what about The Flash, played memorably by Ezra Miller? Is The Flash movie still happening? Miller certainly thinks it is! And he says that the story involves a “speedster multiverse.”

Before we dig into what Ezra Miller said, here’s a speedy recap of what the hell has happened with the potential Flash movie so far!

Phil Lord and Chris Miller wrote a story treatment. Warner Bros. also wanted them to direct, but they said no, since they’re busy guys.

By 2018, John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, who co-wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming, were officially announced to direct!

Since then, though, we haven’t heard much. There were rumors the script might be drawing on the Flashpoint comic, where the Flash wakes up in a new universe, but it’s unclear if that’s still the case. In fact, it’s unclear if the movie is still happening at all. But Ezra Miller seems to think it is, and while promoting the latest Fantastic Beasts film (via Flash Solo Updates), the once and future Barry Allen provided some new insight.

“We’re talking about sparking a whole new universe,” Miller said. “It’s not just the DC multiverse, it’s the speedster multiverse. And the speedsters are the ones who connect all the disparate pieces of it. ‘Cause Marvel is a universe, right? It’s a world with all the same characters in it. DC is a multiverse – all these different stories with different realities, different characters and different versions of characters. And the speedsters are the ones who move through it all.”

I’m not entirely sure what to make of this quote. On one level, Miller is confirming that rather than have interconnected movies, they’re going to have films set in different universes. That would explain why there’s a Joaquin Phoenix Joker movie that has no connection to anything Joker-related we’ve seen before. At the same time, though, Miller is making it sound like these universes will be connected – via speedsters like his character.

The actor goes on to add:

“This movie’s going to be a real pure offering to the fans of this material. And we’ve hit a couple of points in the script’s development where we’ve looked at it and gone ‘This isn’t it, this isn’t it yet.’ […] I’m really delighted at how focused everyone is on getting it just right, and I’m really devoted to that as well. We won’t make the film unless it’s going to be this consummate beautiful offering to the fans, and to everybody.”

I thought Miller’s role as the Flash in Justice League was fun (I got a kick out of his Pet Sematary joke). But I also feel like too much time has passed, and it might be best to forget about a solo movie for now. But Warner Bros. and DC seem to finally be finding their footing with their superhero movies, which might be good news for The Flash, should it ever happen.