There’s a universal appeal to the buddy-comedy action movie. Gibson and Glover. Smith and Lawrence. And now, Marvel is taking a stab at the genre with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Anthony Mackie‘s Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes were a standout duo when they clashed in Captain America: Civil War, and Marvel is capitalizing on that chemistry with the upcoming Disney+ series, which debuts on the streamer next week. But if it’s been a while since you’ve seen the two together, Marvel has a few new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier clips and a featurette spotlighting that buddy-comedy dynamic of it all.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Clips

In two new clips from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Bucky and Sam butt heads and confirm they’re both kind of nerds — Bucky for reading The Hobbit when it was first published in 1937 (raising all kinds of questions about why the 20-something, or at least late teens, Bucky was reading a British children’s book that hadn’t even been released in the States yet), Sam for trying to look way too cool in front of the man with the bionic arm. But it does give us a good idea of what kind of buddy-comedy dynamic we’ll get from the two of them in the Disney+ series: one that’s full of silly bickering and showing off.

The new “Co-workers” featurette dives into Bucky and Sam’s feelings towards each other too, which aren’t charitable, to say the least.

“There are definitely days when I feel like he’s going to kill me…he’s like when you have a fly in your house and it won’t go away,” Stan says in the featurette, staying vague on whether he is talking about Mackie or whether he’s speaking about Sam Wilson from Bucky’s point of view (it honestly could be either).

“We have fun with each other and that carries into these characters,” Mackie adds after a bit of teasing from the both of them. It’s clear that the pair are having a blast making this series, and hopefully it will be as much of a blast to watch.

Here is the synopsis for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier:

Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience. Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer, the six-episode series also stars Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Daniel Brühl as Zemo.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ March 19, 2021.