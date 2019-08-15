Things get weird in the trailer for The Death of Dick Long, a new dark comedy from director Daniel Scheinert. Scheinert is one half of DANIELS, the filmmaking team responsible for Swiss Army Man, aka “the farting corpse movie.” Armed with that knowledge, you can safely assume Dick Long is going to be a bit off the wall. After Dick Long dies, his bandmates struggle to avoid the truth of what happened from getting out. Easier said than done. Watch The Death of Dick Long trailer below.

The Death of Dick Long Trailer

Well, this looks hilarious. The Death of Dick Long looks like a cross between every comedy Danny McBride ever wrote and a Coen Brothers movie, and I’m here for it. Here’s the synopsis:

Holy Crap. Dick is dead. Died last night after band practice, and his bandmates, Zeke & Earl (Michael Abbott, Jr. & Andre Hyland), don’t want anybody finding out how. That’s too bad though, ‘cause news travels fast in small town Alabama, and these guys suck at covering their tracks. The authorities haven’t ID’d the body just yet, but Zeke’s wife (Virginia Newcomb) and his daughter are suspicious already. From a screenplay by Billy Chew, director Daniel Scheinert (one half of the Swiss Army Man duo known as Daniels) expertly balances the hilarity and heartache of what happens when dark secrets are dragged kicking and screaming into the light.

The film also features “a soundtrack with songs by Staind, Creed, Nickelback.” I have to say I’m a little miffed that A24 didn’t think to cut this trailer to music by one of those bands – the results would’ve been spectacular. No matter, The Death of Dick Long still looks like a must-see. Our own Ben Pearson caught the film at Sundance, and liked what he saw:

“The film never passes moral judgment on its characters, and in its own exceedingly messed up way, The Death of Dick Long wears its weird heart on its sleeve. Thoughtful, thorny, and riotously entertaining, this is one of the funniest movies of the year.”

The Death of Dick Long opens September 27, 2019. Please enjoy the amazing poster below.