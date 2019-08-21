When The Dark Crystal hit theaters in 1982, it looked like no other movie. That’s not only because the fantasy adventure film was populated exclusively by puppets, but because director Jim Henson crafted an entirely original, rich fantasy world that was fully formed the moment it appeared onscreen. Soon, the Netflix prequel series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance will return to that fantasy world and transform it into something more vibrant and lavish than before. Find out how they did it in the new The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance featurette.

The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Featurette

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is getting much praise for its use of practical puppetry, but it should get just as much attention for its dedication to bringing to life the world of Thra in the most beautiful, eye-popping fashion. The set and location design for Age of Resistance is simply astounding, as we remarked in our San Diego Comic-Con reaction to the first episode of the series, and the latest featurette doubles down on that.

“The Dark Crystal is a rare film that has an entirely original fantasy world, that’s one of the reasons we wanted to go back there,” executive producer Lisa Henson said in the featurette. “The series is a prequel. It starts at a time that the Gelflings had a rich and prosperous civilization.”

You’ll be able to see that gorgeous world for yourself when The Dark Crystal: The Age of Resistance, directed by Louis Leterrier, hits Netflix on August 30, 2019.

Here is the synopsis for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: