Into the Dark is a great idea – a year-long series of horror films, released monthly, with each installment focusing on a different holiday. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out, lots of things, because the majority of the Into the Dark installments have been disappointing. But the trailer for the latest – The Current Occupant – looks incredibly promising, so fingers crossed the series got one right this time. See for yourself by watching the trailer below.

The Current Occupant Trailer

Okay, I’m intrigued. As much as I’ve disliked almost all of the Into the Dark series so far, I really want to enjoy them. And The Current Occupant certainly has a great hook – a man in a creepy mental asylum begins to suspect he’s actually the President of the United States. And while there’s a current POTUS who probably should be in an asylum right now, The Current Occupant doesn’t appear to be sending up our current political moment. Here’s the official synopsis:

Trapped in a mysterious psychiatric ward, a man with no memory comes to believe that he’s the President of the United States and the subject of a diabolical political conspiracy. As the asylum’s soul-crushing forces bear down on him, he fights to preserve his sanity and escape so that he can return to power.

I’m not entirely sure what holiday is being represented here. I’m guessing Independence Day, since it’s arriving in July, but it’s also premiering long after that holiday has passed.

The Current Occupant stars Barry Watson, Sonita Henry, Marvin ‘Krondon’ Jones III, Lilli Birdsell, Kate Cobb, Ezra Buzzington, and Joshua Burge. Julius Ramsay, who’s directed episodes of The Walking Dead and the Scream TV series, helms a script from Alston Ramsay. Interesting side note: Ramsay used to work as a speechwriter in Washington D.C. for people like Secretary of Defense Robert Gates, General David Petraeus, and Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, so he has some experience with folks inside the beltway.

The Current Occupant arrives on Hulu July 17.