The Crown season 3 has brought in a whole new cast to show the passage of time. It’s also putting some new characters front and center – like Prince Charles, played this season by Josh O’Connor. Charles has several major plotlines, most notably his early romance with Camilla Shand, and the time he spent in Wales learning the language. A new The Crown season 3 trailer below highlights that storyline.

The Crown Season 3 Trailer

You wouldn’t think an entire episode of television devoted to a character learning to speak the Welsh language would be engrossing, but it is. The Crown season 3 doesn’t just focus on Queen Elizabeth, it also gives some time to her children, who have grown considerably since the first season. Prince Charles occupies a large chunk of the season, with Josh O’Connor in the role.

“It’s really weird, really weird,” O’Connor said about joining the cast. “It doesn’t really get better than that. It’s just like going to school again, learning from them. You’re halfway through the scene and you’re like, I’m acting, acting, acting, and then I’m like, I’m acting with Olivia Colman! It’s just a dream come true really.”

In the episode highlighted in this new trailer, Charles heads to Wales to learn the language and clashes with the professor trying to teach him. Again, I know that doesn’t sound like must-see TV, but having seen the episode, I can confirm it’s one of the best of the season.

The third season of The Crown “sees a new guard sweep into Downing Street, as Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age – the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s – Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.”

In addition to Colman and O’Connor, this season features Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Tobias Menzies as The Duke of Edinburgh, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon, Jason Watkins as Prime Minister Harold Wilson, and Charles Dance as Lord Mountbatten.

The Crown season 3 arrives on Netflix November 17.