It seemed like The Clone Wars has been raging on for a long time. The Star Wars animated series that covers the three years between the prequel films Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Episode III: Revenge of the Sith has been on and off the air for more than a decade. It was only a matter of time before the series, which debuted on Cartoon Network in 2008 and has started airing its final season on Disney+ this year, would reach the events of Revenge of the Sith. And supervising director Dave Filoni hints that the final season of The Clone Wars timeline will reach Revenge of the Sith.



When the trailer for the seventh and final season of The Clone Wars dropped last month, fans immediately noticed a very familiar scene with Mace Windu. “I sense a plot to destroy the Jedi,” Mace Windu says, delivering the lines that he would say in Revenge of the Sith, right before he sends Anakin Skywalker to Chancellor Palpatine.

In an interview with io9, Filoni addressed that line, teasing, “Yeah, I won’t say a lot about [that]. I definitely will say that I don’t think Mace is a person [who] repeats himself.”

That’s a very roundabout way of confirming that this is the line that Mace Windu utters in Revenge of the Sith, which marks the doomed beginning of the end for the Jedi. But it was definitely confirmation, as Filoni went on to describe how the final season of The Clone Wars, which premiered on Disney+ this week, will cross over into Revenge of the Sith, after staying for so long within those three years between films:

“I’ve always, always been interested in a crossover point with the films when it got right down to it at the very end. I was always interested in trying to make the audience aware of where Ahsoka was, where Captain Rex was, during sometimes critical moments that we all know from the movies. And yet maintaining the integrity of the films.”

To maintain the integrity of the films, Filoni admitted that he won’t be doing much with his three core characters Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Padmé, all of whom have long been main players in The Clone Wars. But that will allow him to lavish more attention on original fan-favorite characters like Ahsoka and Rex.

“There were certain choices to make in this because, well, I wanted to represent the major characters of the film—in Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Padmé—[and] I didn’t want to do anything in these last episodes that would interrupt or contradict what happens with them in [Revenge of the Sith],” Filoni said. “So I tried to touch upon those characters and show how they relate more to the characters I’m dealing with in Ahsoka and Rex and tell their story that way, and then give you some idea of where they may or may not be during certain events. So we’ll see. We’ll see if it works out.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars drops new episodes Friday on Disney+. Check out our breakdown of the premiere here.