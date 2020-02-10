As we near the premiere date for the seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, fans may be scrambling to catch up on episodes on Disney+, where all six seasons are available at the click of a button. But where to start among the series’ 100-plus episodes? Disney+ has the answer, releasing a list of The Clone Wars essential episodes, enough to binge over the course of a weekend. And you still have one more weekend until the final season of The Clone Wars premieres on Disney+.

What is on your list of essential The Clone Wars episodes? It may be hard to make a list of favorite episodes, but Disney+ has done the job for you, compiling the essential 20 episodes of The Clone Wars.

This comes just a few months after StarWars.com released their essential 10 episodes — though oddly, there isn’t much crossover between the two lists. The only episodes that appear on both lists are “ARC Troopers,” “The Gathering,” and “The Wrong Jedi,” which could suggest that those three are the most essential episodes. But you could also combine both lists and do a longer viewing to prepare for the beginning of the end of The Clone Wars, George Lucas, Davie Filoni, and Henry Gilroy’s acclaimed Emmy and Annie Award-nominated animated series that began airing on Cartoon Network in 2008 and now will debut a final 12-episode season on Disney+.

Here are the 20 essential episodes, according to Disney+:

1×01: Ambush

1×05: Rookies

2×05: Landing at Point Rain

2×06: Weapons Factory

2×07: Legacy of Terror

2×08: Brain Invaders

2×12: The Mandalore Plot

2×13: Voyage of Temptation

3×02: Arc Troopers

4×21: Brothers

4×22: Revenge

5×06: The Gathering

5×01: Revival

5×14: Eminence

5×15: Shades of Reason

5×16: The Lawless

5×17: Sabotage

5×18: The Jedi Who Knew Too Much

5×19: To Catch a Jedi

5×20: The Wrong Jedi

Star Wars: The Clone War premieres on Disney+ on February 21, 2020.