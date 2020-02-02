Paul Schrader‘s First Reformed follow-up The Card Counter has some new cast members. We already knew that Oscar Isaac was set to lead the film, and now Schrader himself has confirmed that Willem Dafoe, Tye Sheridan, and Tiffany Haddish will appear as well. This is not your average cast, and that’s pretty exciting. The Card Counter follows “a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past.”

During an interview with Metrograph, Paul Schrader opened up a bit about his new film The Card Counter:

“But now, in another week, I’m gonna go back to work. I’ve written a new script and I’m making a new film. We’re cast and we’re financed. It’s an original script, very much in the style I like to do. Nice cast. Oscar Isaac is the main guy. Tye Sheridan and Tiffany Haddish. And Willem [Dafoe’s] in it too. I love Tiffany. I’ve never met her, but I was on the phone with her for an hour. She’s a firecracker. It’s like talking to a live-wire connection. She’s very funny and, of course, she makes you funny. When someone’s sharp, that makes you get sharp because you want to keep up. So that’s all good. In my films, I’ll sort of combine two worlds that seem to have nothing to do with each other. In the new one, it’s the world series of poker and Abu Ghraib.”

The Card Counter “follows William Tell (Isaac), a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past. Tell just wants to play cards. His spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. Gaining backing from mysterious gambling financier La Linda, Tell takes Cirk with him on the road, going from casino to casino until the unlikely trio set their sights on winning the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past.”

While HanWay Films has acquired international sales rights to the pic, there’s no domestic release info yet. Schrader even reveals in the interview that both Netflix and Amazon passed on the movie, which is a bit of a bummer. “My new film was turned down by Amazon and Netflix,” he says. “It’s not a question of, you know, ‘They’ll do anything.’ I’m still outside their system.”

Hopefully, Schrader will find a home for The Card Counter soon.