Last November, we wrote about how writer/director Judd Apatow‘s first feature film for Netflix would be a movie about a bunch of actors stuck inside a bubble during the pandemic. Now that project has a title – The Bubble – and a cast that is not just the same familiar lineup of stars that he works with all the time. The most notable member just might be Maria Bakalova, the breakout star of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm who held her own next to Sacha Baron Cohen and may even be poised to earn an Oscar nomination for that outstanding debut performance.

Learn about who else has been added to Judd Apatow’s The Bubble cast below.

Deadline reports that Judd Apatow’s first Netflix movie has a title: The Bubble. The filmmaker had been hoping to secure a powerhouse cast akin to the ones put together for movies like Knives Out and The Disaster Artist, and you can judge for yourselves whether his roster here is in that same league. Members of The Bubble cast include Bakalova, Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones), Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live), Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick, Shaun of the Dead), David Duchovny (The X-Files, Zoolander), Keegan Michael-Key (Key & Peele, Friends From College), and a pair who are especially near and dear to Apatow’s heart, his wife Leslie Mann (This is 40, The Other Woman) and his daughter Iris Apatow (Love, Funny People).

The new film is set during a pandemic and “follows a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film.” It’s unclear if these actors are playing versions of themselves, or if they’ll be playing different characters who are actors within the fiction of this movie. This will be the first time Apatow makes a movie for Netflix; previous reports indicated that his long relationship with Universal has not soured, but when Netflix was able to provide funding for this project quickly, the director jumped at the chance to get the movie made.

In addition to directing and producing the movie, Apatow is also going to write the screenplay alongside Pam Brady (South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, Team America: World Police, Hot Rod). Barry Mendel, who has produced every one of Apatow’s feature directing efforts since Funny People in 2009, will serve as an executive producer. Filming is supposed to begin sometime in early 2021.