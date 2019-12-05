The Boys are back in town with The Boys season 2. The second season of the anti-superhero series will arrive in 2020, but for now, fans can make do with this trailer that promises another violent, off-the-wall season. Based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes exist – and most of them are anything but heroic. Watch The Boys season 2 trailer below.

The Boys Season 2 Trailer

I was not a huge fan of The Boys season 1. In fact, I downright hated it. But I seem to be in the minority, and plenty of folks were fans. Luckily for them, the show earned itself a second season – and that second season is coming soon. The Boys is described as “a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.”

In the first season, “When Hughie (Jack Quaid) suffers a devastating loss at the hands of a reckless Supe his devastation turns to outrage when he discovers there is no legal recourse for victims of collateral superhero damage. While still reeling from his trauma Hughie meets a mysterious operative, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), who recruits him to join in his pursuit of some vigilante justice against the Supes—who are not exactly what they seem.”

The Boys are rounded out by Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and The Female (Karen Fukuhara). The Supes of The Seven are led by Homelander (Antony Starr) who is joined by Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). New cast members for the second season include Aya Cash, Goran Visnjic, and Patton Oswalt.

There’s no premiere date set yet, but The Boys season 2 will debut on Amazon sometime in 2020.