Have you heard the good news? Brahms is back. Yes, Brahms, the titular boy from The Boy, is ready to return in Brahms: The Boy 2. If you’ve seen the first film, you know by now that despite marketing to the contrary, the original The Boy was not about a killer doll. So just how the heck does that figure into the sequel? We don’t know yet. But we do know the doll is back, and his presence is inspiring all sorts of mischief. In a newly released The Boy 2 clip below, you can see Brahms sitting around being creepy while a kid ends up getting impaled. It’s fun for the whole family!

Brahms: The Boy 2 Clip

In this clip, a scuffle over a game of croquet turns semi-deadly (I’m pretty sure no one dies here – they just get badly injured). It’s the kind of clip that hints at bigger stakes for the sequel, especially since the first film was situated almost entirely in one location and didn’t feature many characters. I thought the original Boy was surprisingly…okay. I don’t want to say “good”, but it wasn’t bad, either. It had a nice ominous atmosphere, and the twist ending – while derivative of Housebound – was fun.

Will the follow-up film be equally enjoyable? Or even…better? Stranger things have happened. In Brahms: The Boy 2, “Unaware of the terrifying history of Heelshire Mansion, a young family moves into the estate, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend, an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.” Katie Holmes, Ralph Ineson, Owain Yeoman, and Christopher Convery star, with original director William Brent Bell once again at the helm.

I take umbrage with the synopsis calling Brahms “life-like”, because he’s really not. But I guess that’s a minor issue. A bigger issue is just how the doll figures into this sequel, since the first film made it abundantly clear that the doll was not alive, and not really responsible for any of the creepy stuff that was going on. Are they changing that for the sequel? This clip certainly suggests that. We’ll know for sure when Brahms: The Boy 2 opens this Friday, February 21, 2020.