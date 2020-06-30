Universal Orlando has released a virtual sneak peek of The Bourne Stuntacular, a stunt show that shows why it is “the most technologically advanced action stunt show ever.” The theme park held the soft opening for the show earlier this month, giving guests a glimpse at the technical rehearsals, but The Bourne Stuntacular virtual sneak peek allows a look behind the scenes at how the show came together.

The Bourne Stuntacular Virtual Sneak Peek

The Bourne Stuntacular officially opens today, but many people may be prevented from seeing the stunt show in the flesh due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But no matter, Universal Orlando has released a virtual sneak peek that will be almost as good as seeing stuntmen hang above your head. The virtual sneak peek takes viewers on a tour of the massive stage where the stunt show takes place, as well as the eight moving set pieces that move without a track onto the stage. Deborah Buynak, the vice president of entertainment at Universal Orlando Resort, explains the incredible technical achievements that went into the show, including an impressive LED screen background that is 28 feet tall 130 feet wide, and has over 5,000 panels which change to reflect the action going on onstage. The tour also shows the equipment underneath the stage that brings up performers and some of the set pieces up in lifts, and reveals how Julia Stiles reprised her role onscreen for the stunt show.

Everyone who shows up in the virtual tour is clearly taking safety and health very responsibly, with the stunt performers and the host all appearing in masks. It’s clear that they’re following Universal’s guidelines for the attraction:

Across the destination, the health and safety of our guests and team members continues to be our top priority. To ensure proper social distancing, we have implemented new procedures in our indoor theaters, including appropriate spacing between travel parties and providing assistance to our guests with seating and exiting the theater to avoid congestion. These procedures mean that our show capacity will be limited and wait times may be longer than usual to experience the show. We have also increased our already-aggressive cleaning procedures and will continue to sanitize high-touch surfaces between each show. All guests are also required to wear a face covering while experiencing The Bourne Stuntacular.

The Bourne Stuntacular “follows the character of Jason Bourne around the globe as sinister characters pursue him. Everything fans have come to expect from the action-packed Bourne film franchise – thrilling chase scenes, punishing fistfights, death-defying leaps and danger at every turn – will happen right in front of guests with live performers, high-tech props and an immense LED screen, making it impossible to discern where the live-action ends and the cinema begins.”