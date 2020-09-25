As another month bites the dust, it’s time to say goodbye to some titles on Netflix. So nhere are the best movies leaving Netflix in October 2020.

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Parks and Recreation is leaving Netflix and heading to Peacock. And sure, Peacock is free – but it also has commercials. So your last chance to watch Leslie Knope and all her wacky pals commercial-free, outside of buying a Blu-ray or digital release, is this month. After that, come October, it’s time to say goodbye. I loved Parks and Rec, and will always hold it near and dear to my heart. However, the show’s optimism surrounding government would seem a bit like science fiction right now, so I’m not in a rush to revisit. But if you are, move quickly!

The Silence of the Lambs

One of the best movies ever made, The Silence of the Lambs pits FBI trainee Jodie Foster against cannibal serial killer Anthony Hopkins. Foster and Hopkins both won Oscars for their work here, and pic also picked up Best Picture and Best Director – a rarity for a horror film, which this absolutely is. Using a disarming amount of POV shots and never shying away from the horror, the late, great Jonathan Demme creates a rich tapestry of a film.

The Firm

This is a sturdy, solid thriller with a pretty incredible cast: Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Gene Hackman, Ed Harris, Holly Hunter, Hal Holbrook, Wilford Brimley, Gary Busey, and David Strathairn, just to name a few. Cruise is a hot-shot lawyer who gets wooed to work for a firm in Memphis, Tennessee. It seems like it’s a deal too good to be true, because it is – the firm is a front for the mafia and anyone who tries to tell the truth gets bumped-off. Does this lead to scenes of Tom Cruise running around? You better believe it does.

Sleepy Hollow

Tim Burton’s Sleepy Hollow is a bit “all style, no substance,” but lordy is that style fun. Gothic and moody and loaded with killer production design, Burton’s film reimagines the classic tale into a gory tribute to Hammer Horror films, with Johnny Depp as a cowardly detective sent to imagine supernatural murders in a small Upstate New York town. Look for Christopher Walken in a brief role where his only dialogue is “AGHHH!!!!”

Sleeping with Other People

Funny and sexy, Sleeping With Other People is a reminder that good rom-coms can still come out of Hollywood here in the 21st century. Jason Sudeikis and Alison Brie play characters who have a one-night stand then meet up years later, and attempt to maintain a platonic relationship. That’s easier said than done since they both clearly have the hots for each other. Also, Jason Mantzoukas shows up and steals the film.

TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in October 2020

Leaving 9/30/20

Parks & Recreation: Seasons 1-7

Leaving 10/1/20

Emelie

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Sleeping with Other People

Leaving 10/2/20

Cult of Chucky

Truth or Dare

Leaving 10/6/20

The Water Diviner

Leaving 10/7/20

The Last Airbender

Leaving 10/17/20

The Green Hornet

Leaving 10/19/20

Paper Year

Leaving 10/22/20

While We’re Young

Leaving 10/26/20

Battle: Los Angeles

Leaving 10/30/20

Kristy

Leaving 10/31/20

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte’s Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura