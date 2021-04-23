As the month of April ends, so, too, do your chances to watch several movies on Netflix! You can never watch these movies again! Unless they return, or go to another streaming service, or you have them on Blu-ray. Anyway, it’s (almost) time for last call on the following TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in May 2021.

War Horse

War Horse is a great film that deserves more attention. That feels weird to say about any Steven Spielberg movie – but it’s true. It seems like Spielberg’s World War I epic about a very good horse just trying to survive doesn’t get nearly the love it should. It’s big, sweeping, dramatic stuff, full of powerful emotion and old school melodrama.

Sherlock: Series 1-4

Look, Sherlock kind of went off the rails in its final (?) two seasons, but I still think the first two – particularly the first – are a lot of fun. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman make a great team, and updating the Holmes tales to the modern era works quite well. That said, it probably would’ve been best if this show had ended sooner than it did.

The Boy

OMG, it’s Brahms! The Boy! And he’s leaving Netflix! This silly but enjoyable horror flick is about a creepy doll that may or may not be alive. Set in a big gothic mansion and full of twists that are both fun and dumb, The Boy is a lot better than you might think. The same can’t be said for Brahms: The Boy II, though.

The Blair Witch Project

The original Blair Witch Project still holds up. It’s an incredibly creepy, rather brilliant found footage film that knows exactly how to build up scares without showing you really anything. Very few horror movies can do what this movie does.

Brokeback Mountain

When Brokeback Mountain arrived in 2005, it arrived on a wave of tasteless “gay cowboy movie” jokes. It then proceeded to lose Best Picture to Crash, of all damn things. But none of that takes away from how magnificent the movie is. Quiet, contemplative, and featuring great performances – particularly from Heath Ledger – this is a damn great movie, and you should watch it before it leaves Netflix.

Leaving 5/1/21

Hoarders: Season 10

Leaving 5/3/21

War Horse

Leaving 5/5/21

Hangman

Leaving 5/6/21

City of God: 10 Years Later

Lockout

Leaving 5/7/21

The Chosen Ones

House at the End of the Street

Leaving 5/10/21

Quartet

Leaving 5/14/21

Sherlock: Series 1-4

Leaving 5/18/21

Trumbo

Leaving 5/29/21

American Crime: Seasons 1-3

My Week with Marilyn

The One I Love

Leaving 5/31/21

50 First Dates

Act of Valor

All Dogs Go to Heaven

The Blair Witch Project

Brokeback Mountain

The Boy

Deliver Us from Eva

The Help

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry

Julie & Julia

Marauders

Milk

Miracle

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior

The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption

Soul Surfer

Striptease

Waiting…