The Best TV Shows and Movies Leaving Netflix in May 2021
Posted on Friday, April 23rd, 2021 by Chris Evangelista
As the month of April ends, so, too, do your chances to watch several movies on Netflix! You can never watch these movies again! Unless they return, or go to another streaming service, or you have them on Blu-ray. Anyway, it’s (almost) time for last call on the following TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in May 2021.
War Horse
War Horse is a great film that deserves more attention. That feels weird to say about any Steven Spielberg movie – but it’s true. It seems like Spielberg’s World War I epic about a very good horse just trying to survive doesn’t get nearly the love it should. It’s big, sweeping, dramatic stuff, full of powerful emotion and old school melodrama.
Sherlock: Series 1-4
Look, Sherlock kind of went off the rails in its final (?) two seasons, but I still think the first two – particularly the first – are a lot of fun. Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman make a great team, and updating the Holmes tales to the modern era works quite well. That said, it probably would’ve been best if this show had ended sooner than it did.
The Boy
OMG, it’s Brahms! The Boy! And he’s leaving Netflix! This silly but enjoyable horror flick is about a creepy doll that may or may not be alive. Set in a big gothic mansion and full of twists that are both fun and dumb, The Boy is a lot better than you might think. The same can’t be said for Brahms: The Boy II, though.
The Blair Witch Project
The original Blair Witch Project still holds up. It’s an incredibly creepy, rather brilliant found footage film that knows exactly how to build up scares without showing you really anything. Very few horror movies can do what this movie does.
Brokeback Mountain
When Brokeback Mountain arrived in 2005, it arrived on a wave of tasteless “gay cowboy movie” jokes. It then proceeded to lose Best Picture to Crash, of all damn things. But none of that takes away from how magnificent the movie is. Quiet, contemplative, and featuring great performances – particularly from Heath Ledger – this is a damn great movie, and you should watch it before it leaves Netflix.
Leaving 5/1/21
Hoarders: Season 10
Leaving 5/3/21
War Horse
Leaving 5/5/21
Hangman
Leaving 5/6/21
City of God: 10 Years Later
Lockout
Leaving 5/7/21
The Chosen Ones
House at the End of the Street
Leaving 5/10/21
Quartet
Leaving 5/14/21
Sherlock: Series 1-4
Leaving 5/18/21
Trumbo
Leaving 5/29/21
American Crime: Seasons 1-3
My Week with Marilyn
The One I Love
Leaving 5/31/21
50 First Dates
Act of Valor
All Dogs Go to Heaven
The Blair Witch Project
Brokeback Mountain
The Boy
Deliver Us from Eva
The Help
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Julie & Julia
Marauders
Milk
Miracle
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World of Ben Ferencz
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Scorpion King 2: Rise of a Warrior
The Scorpion King 3: Battle for Redemption
Soul Surfer
Striptease
Waiting…