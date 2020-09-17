Every month, a string of new movies and TV shows come to Hulu, and every month, the streaming platform has to let go of a few beloved films to make room for them. So a few more notable titles are leaving Hulu in October, but that means you’ll have plenty of time to check them out before they’re gone for good (or move on to another streaming service).

Find out about the best movies leaving Hulu in October 2020 below.

Footloose (1984)

Nothing beats the 1984 original starring Kevin Bacon, all teenage angst and tight white tank tops in Footloose, the ’80s classic about a free-living teenager who teaches a whole Midwestern town how to dance after it has been outlawed at the urging of the local minister (John Lithgow). It’s cheesy, silly, and absolutely a blast, with a now-iconic soundtrack featuring, of course, “Footloose” and “I’m Free,” both by Kenny Loggins. Come on, it’s time to kick off the Sunday shoes before Hulu cuts this classic loose.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

One of the best romantic comedies of the 21st century, Forgetting Sarah Marshall is raunchy, emotional, and straight-up hilarious. Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Russell Brand deliver pitch-perfect comedic performances as couples navigating awkward break-ups and jealous rivalries. Segel makes his breakout feature film role as struggling musician Peter Bretter whose TV star girlfriend (Bell) breaks up with him; during a vacation to Hawaii, he’s horrified to realize he’s staying at the same resort as his ex and her new rock star boyfriend. Come for Jonah Hill’s scene-stealing appearance as an obsessive waiter, stay for Segel’s Dracula Muppets musical rendition.

Gloria

Gloria is refreshingly frank approach to an older woman’s dating life after divorce, anchored by a powerhouse performance from Paulina García, whose free spirit and contagious smile is what cinema was made for. The Chilean film, directed by Sebastián Lelio (who later helmed an equally great English-language remake starring Julianne Moore in Gloria Bell), follows the titular Gloria as she frequents social dance clubs for single adults, where she meets fellow divorcee Rodolfo. They begin a passionate affair that is mired by their own shortcomings and baggage, but through it all, Gloria comes out, well, glorious.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

An exciting cat-and-mouse adventure that has been written off as a good “dad movie,” Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is a grounded epic that doesn’t need all the bells and whistles of the other 2003 ship movie that stole all the attention that year (Pirates of the Caribbean). Starring Russell Crowe as Captain Jack Aubrey, Master and Commander charts his mission to capture or destroy one of Napoleon’s key ships, as Dr. Stephen Maturin (Paul Bettany) hopes to stop at the Galapagos Islands and document his discoveries. A battle of wits between Aubrey and the rival French captain as well as a good old melodrama about the struggle between duty and discovery, Master and Commander is worth a revisit.

The Terminator

Terminator‘s stint on Hulu was remarkably short-lived, showing up on the streaming platform just last month before the James Cameron sci-fi thriller gets kicked off in October. A combination of a lean horror narrative and sci-fi spectacle, The Terminator stands up to the test of time even if its sequel is more actively beloved and discussed. Linda Hamilton stars as an ordinary 1984 woman named Sarah Connor, who discovers that a cyborg assassin known as the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) has been sent from the future to kill her and her unborn son, who is fated to lead the fight against the machines. Sent to protect her is Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn), a future revolutionary whose mission is to stop the Terminator and save the fate of humanity.