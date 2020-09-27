We’re officially in Halloween season, and since the holiday has basically been canceled in many places this year, that gives you even more time to settle in and watch a bunch of movies. But if you burn through all of your annual horror favorites and still have time to poke around in the HBO Max library, these are a few movies that you should add to your queue and watch before they vanish throughout the month of October. Here are the best movies leaving HBO Max in October 2020.

The Nice Guys

Shane Black, who has made a career out of modernizing Hollywood noir mysteries with punchy dialogue and great characters, did it again in 2016…and the world shrugged its shoulders. Big mistake. Huge. The Nice Guys, a hilarious, cutting piece of commentary about corruption, disillusionment, and the realization that life comes down to waking up and trying to be just a little bit better than you were the day before, should not be slept on.

Top Hat

If you’ve never seen a Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie, I recommend starting with this one, which contains the glorious dancing for which they’re known wrapped inside a comical farce about mistaken identity. It’s light, breezy, and a little silly…but man, those dance numbers are great and as a neophyte to this subgenre, I was pleased to find that both Astaire and Rogers are compelling actors in addition to talented dancers. Who knew!

The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King

Let’s skip the jokes about how this movie has too many endings. We’ve heard ’em all before. Instead, let’s thank the movie gods that this trilogy exists at all and was executed at such an unfathomably high level by Peter Jackson and his team. God, I miss filmmaking like this these days.

Amelie

If you crank the dial on the Indie Whimsy scale as hard as you can, well past the highest setting, you’ll find a secret setting called Amelie. But that’s not a bad thing! Sometimes we need a heavy dose of indie whimsy in our lives – like, say, in the middle of a global pandemic when death tolls are rising and the governors of states like Florida, where I live, seem to think the coronavirus has magically vanished when it absolutely has not. Distract yourself for a couple hours with this wonderful, unique experience.

Ocean’s Eleven

Just a perfect piece of mainstream entertainment. Steven Soderbergh is one of the most curious filmmakers of this century, and while his legacy extends far beyond this movie and the sequels it sparked, this will always exist as an exquisite jewel of a heist thriller – one that’s so good, it’s worth breaking into a casino for.