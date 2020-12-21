Today, Peter Jackson unveiled a five-minute look at The Beatles: Get Back, a new documentary that compiles 60 hours of unseen footage (filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio of the Fab Four as they planned their first live show in over two years, as well as the recording of their 1970 album, Let It Be. Watch The Beatles: Get Back trailer below.

The Beatles Get Back Trailer

“We wanted to give the fans of The Beatles all over the world a holiday treat, so we put together this five-minute sneak peek at our upcoming theatrical film The Beatles: Get Back,” Peter Jackson said, regarding the trailer you see above. “We hope it will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and some much-needed joy at this difficult time.” To be fair, Jackson also says this isn’t really a trailer, and I suppose he’s right – it’s more of a music video. But it gets the job done, and it hints at something that’s going to be immensely entertaining.

The Beatles: Get Back is Jackson’s new documentary that will feature over 60 hours of unseen footage (filmed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg) and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been restored. The doc is described as “the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr as they plan their first live show in over two years and charts the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs, originally intended for release on an accompanying live album. The film features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles’ last live performance as a group, the unforgettable rooftop concert on London’s Savile Row as well as other songs and classic compositions featured on the band’s final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.”

“Working on this project has been a joyous discovery. I’ve been privileged to be a fly on the wall while the greatest band of all time works, plays and creates masterpieces,” Jackson said when the project was first announced. “I’m thrilled that Disney has stepped up as our distributor. There’’ no one better to have our movie seen by the greatest number of people.”

Paul McCartney added: “I am really happy that Peter has delved into our archives to make a film that shows the truth about The Beatles recording together. The friendship and love between us comes over and reminds me of what a crazily beautiful time we had.”

At one point the plan was to release the film in September of this year, but in June it was announced that the documentary would arrive in 2021 instead – August 27, 2021, as this latest trailer confirms. It also stresses that the film is getting a theatrical release and not just headed straight to Disney+.