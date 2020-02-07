Robert Pattinson’s Batman won’t be showering in Matt Reeves’ upcoming take on the Caped Crusader. Well, he will metaphorically won’t be showering. Peter Sarsgaard, who stars in the film as new character Gotham District Attorney Gil Colso, teased The Batman tone, which the actor said will be “raw” and “not sanitized.”

Sarsgaard appeared on SiriusXM radio this week for an interview and was asked to tease his role in The Batman, in which he stars as Gotham District Attorney Gil Colso, a new character who has not appeared in the DC comic books.

“It’s so raw in that way,” the actor said, comparing the tone of The Batman to the Pixies’ music style. “That’s what I feel like about this. It is not sanitized. It’s got a raw power to it, a raw emotionality.”

There you have it, this time, Batman will be dirty. Well, probably not literally, but The Batman‘s tone sounds as serious and gritty as past versions, though the Pixies comparison suggests a more rock ‘n roll take on the character, which is certainly a departure from the usually serious vigilante. There isn’t really much to glean from this description of the film’s tone, though it adds an interesting twist to Reeves’ descriptions of The Batman as a Hitchcockian noir.

And it certainly gels with Pattinson’s own comments on the character, which he described to be just as “crazy and perverse” as the characters he’s played in indie films like Cosmopolis, High Life, Good Time, The Lighthouse, and more. This is especially intriguing, since Pattinson often plays unhinged weirdos who more often than not will masturbate onscreen. Does this mean we’ll get a Batman who fucks? If we’re reading into all these actors’ separate comments enough, then probably yes.

The Batman is currently in production, and also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin. Reeves co-wrote The Batman with Mattson Tomlin

The Batman is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.