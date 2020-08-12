The Babysitter is back, baby! Well…sort of. Samara Weaving played the titular babysitter in the 2017 horror-comedy from director McG, but since she’s kind of a big deal now – winning raves for her work in Ready or Not and appearing in the upcoming Bill and Ted Face the Music – she’s not returning for the questionable sequel. But some of the other cast members are back, even though they died in the first film. The magic of movies! The sequel, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, will arrive on Netflix next month.

i heard you like stirring up mayhem? well, buckle up kids. The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming to Netflix September 10! pic.twitter.com/wxtxXZN7TN — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 12, 2020

In The Babysitter, 12-year-old Cole (Judah Lewis) discovered his beautiful babysitter (Samara Weaving) and her pals were part of a demonic cult. Hilarity followed, I guess. Now, there’s a sequel! It’s called The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and it’s arriving on Netflix next month – September 10, to be precise. In the sequel, “Two years after defeating a satanic cult led by his babysitter Bee, Cole’s trying to forget his past and focus on surviving high school. But when old enemies unexpectedly return, Cole will once again have to outsmart the forces of evil.”

The cast includes Judah Lewis, Emily Alyn Lind, Jenna Ortega, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Leslie Bibb, Hana Mae Lee, Bella Thorne, with Ken Marino, Chris Wylde, Carl McDowell, Juliocesar Chavez, Maximilian Acevedo, Jennifer Foster, Helen Hong. McG is back as director, with a script by Dan Lagana and Brad Morris & Jimmy Warden and McG, based on characters created by Brian Duffield.

I can’t say I’m a fan of The Babysitter, but my Now Scream This co-writer Matt Donato sure is, and he once wrote:

I know what you’re thinking. A McG-directed teenage horror comedy Netflix Original? Brian Duffield’s screenplay received Black List attention in 2014 before landing on the juggernaut streaming platform a few years later, which turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The Babysitter represents one half of Samara Weaving’s 2017 coming out party coupled with “Officesploitation” aggressor Mayhem. She is, sans argument, built to play the sweet-as-pie wolf in sheep’s clothing who can get *nasty* when unleashed. There’s no denying that McG plays more towards laughs, as child Cole (Judah Lewis) must defend against his smokin’ nanny’s demonic cult (Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell, Andrew Bachelor, Bella Thorne). Cue plenty of shirtless (and hilarious) Amell, Weaving’s deceptive girl-next-store wicked streak, and a surprisingly entertaining midnight watch with far more going on than expected.

Of course, a big part of Matt’s praise was for Weaving, and she’s not in this sequel. So…proceed with caution, I guess.