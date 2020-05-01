Sometimes all you need is a memorable title to sell your project. Perfect example: Paramount just bought a comedy spec script called The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed, and it’s hard to argue with a title like that. The story follows a pair of marijuana growers who discover that aliens are on Earth, and are – you guessed – stealing our weed.

Variety has the scoop on The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed, a film that has a pretty great title that hopefully won’t be changed. The spec script comes from Ryan Firpo, writer of Marvel’s upcoming The Eternals, stars Gina Rodriguez, and “follows Candice (Rodriguez) and Izzy, two hapless pot growers who, after their entire crop of weed inexplicably goes missing, uncover an alien conspiracy to steal the planet’s marijuana supply.”

The tone of the script is being compared to Anchorman, Airplane!, and Blazing Saddles, and those are some mighty footsteps to follow in. Can Firpo’s script really be that damn good? I really don’t know. But I do know that any movie that’s called The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed has my immediate attention. That’s a top-notch title, folks, up there with Snakes on a Plane, Death Bed: The Bed That Eats, The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies!!?, and of course, Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot. And sure, most of the movies on that list are kind of bad, but maybe The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed will be different. Anything can happen, folks!

In addition to starring, Rodriguez will also produce under her I Can and I Will banner. Rodriguez has a busy 2020, appearing in the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President (which she also executive produces), lending her voice to the animated Scoob!, and turning in a strong performance in Miranda July’s upcoming Kajillionaire.

No word on when The Aliens Are Stealing Our Weed might start shooting, or when we’ll even see it. Hopefully, we’ll find out soon, so we can stop those aliens from stealing our weed before it’s too late.